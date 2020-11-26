The overall size of credit line will remain unchanged at ₹3 lakh crore. Under the scheme, 100% guarantee for loan would be provided by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited. It will be extended in the form of additional working capital term loan facility and non-fund based facility in case of scheduled commercial banks and financial institutions, and additional term loan facility in case of NBFCs. The guaranteed loan scheme will also be available for MSMEs/business enterprises, individual borrowers in case of the original loan having been for own business and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) borrowers.