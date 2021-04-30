NEW DELHI : The government on Friday relaxed a labelling norm for quick processing of shipments of medical devices such as nebulisers and oxygen concentrators, an official statement said.

The consumer affairs department has permitted importers to make labelling of select medical devices after customs clearance for faster processing of goods. However, the labelling has to be made immediately after customs clearance and prior to sale.

The conditions for clearances under Legal Metrology (Packaging Rules 2011) has been accordingly relaxed.

The relief is available for three months from 28 April. The items for which the relaxation is available also include oxygen canisters, oxygen filling systems, ventilators, nasal canula devices and helmets for use with non-invasive ventilation.

The idea is to cater to the steep demand for medical devices by enabling speedy clearance of these goods amid the second wave of Covid in the country, the statement said. “The government of India has allowed this flexibility for labelling the essential medical devices post custom clearance but before sale," it said.

Merchants have to report details of imports to designated officers in the state where the import is made.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.