Russia, India explore opening alternative payment  channels amid sanctions

The rupee-ruble trade is a payment mechanism that can allow Indian exporters to be paid in rupees instead of standard global currencies such as the dollar or euro. Under this arrangement, a Russian bank is required to open an account in an Indian bank while an Indian bank opens its account in Russia. Incidentally, the rupee-ruble payment mechanism with Russia has been attempted on a very small scale earlier for items such as tea. “Rupee-ruble trade mechanism is not only being explored—it is already functioning, and some volumes of payments are being done in national currencies through designated banks. For the past several years, the volume of Russia-India payments in national currencies has witnessed a multifold increase. There are several factors for this trend to continue," Solodov said in his email.