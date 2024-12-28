Politics
Sardar of reforms: Manmohan Singh’s legacy shapes India’s future
Gireesh Chandra Prasad , Rhik Kundu , Subhash Narayan 5 min read 28 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- A towering statesman and the driving force behind India’s economic reforms, Singh passed away on Thursday at 92, leaving a legacy that has reshaped India’s economic and welfare landscape.
New Delhi: Some of the key policies and schemes that today underpin India’s pursuit of inclusive growth rely on the nuts and bolts built during Manmohan Singh’s decade-long prime ministership between 2004 and 2014, building on the country’s bold embrace of reforms in 1991 during his term as finance minister in the P.V. Narasimha Rao government, according to economists and observers.
