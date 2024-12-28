Sardar of reforms: Manmohan Singh’s legacy shapes India’s future

Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, former private secretary to Singh and former secretary in the ministry of new and renewable energy told Mint: “I worked with Dr. Manmohan Singh for six years when he was Prime Minister of India. As we mourn his passing away, I would like to remember the person he was. I think Harish Khare (Singh’s media adviser) has got it just right while describing him as a man possessing ‘lofty decency’. Add to this his deep empathy for others, which often found expression in concern for those around him, his refusal to engage in negative conversations, even when discussing his political opponents, his ability to listen with complete attention and his love for detail in work, and you get an idea of his persona. His was a broad, liberal world view, in which smallness and pettiness had no place. In the 6 years I spent with him, not even once was there a dilution of the high standards he had set for himself. You come across such men but rarely in life. He was a person who would make you feel uplifted each and every time you met him."