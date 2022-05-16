SC stay on guarantee invocation may delay personal insolvencies

“Earlier, in the Lalit Kumar Jain case, the personal guarantor challenged the vires (power) of certain provisions of the IBC before the Supreme Court, and a number of personal guarantors tagged their matters to the petition filed by Lalit Kumar Jain. However, the order passed by the Supreme Court in the Lalit Kumar Jain matter upheld the right of creditors to proceed against the personal guarantors under the provisions of IBC and disregarded the arguments furnished by the personal guarantors. Questions of law not already covered under the Lalit Kumar Jain matter and now being raised in the Gurmeet Sodhi matter will be decided by the Supreme Court so that the same cannot be taken up subsequently by others. Hopefully, with the final order in this matter, grounds for challenges on this issue will get minimized," said Shaw.