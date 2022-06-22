The misery in the mango orchard

India is the largest grower of mangoes in the world, accounting for over half of the world’s produce. But it is a laggard when it comes to exports—it does not count even among the top five exporters (Thailand, Mexico, Netherlands, followed by Peru and Brazil are the leaders). India exports less than 10% of its production, but most of it goes to countries with a large Indian diaspora. “Most of the mangoes are sent to countries like Dubai, South Arabia, the Middle East, UK," said Rajan. Recently, there has been a push to explore the market in the US. In 2020-21, India exported 21,033 metric tonnes of fresh mangoes, worth ₹ 271.84 crore, according to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA)—a sharp plunge, thanks to covid, from 49,658 tonnes exported in 2019-20.