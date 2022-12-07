See Pics: Traffic jam in sea! Ship carrying oil to India gets stuck2 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 09:35 AM IST
The waiting tankers are sailing all over the world — from South Korea and India in the east, to Panama in the west
Oil tankers hauling millions of barrels of Kazakh crude are being prevented from leaving the Black Sea to reach global markets following a move by Turkey to insist on proof they’re properly insured.