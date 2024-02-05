Segregation of economics and politics may never happen: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman’s remarks follow her presentation of the interim budget, which stood out for its absence of any big-ticket populist proposal
New Delhi: Complete detachment of economics and politics may never happen, said Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in an interview, adding that economics is likely to play in the minds of the people during elections.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message