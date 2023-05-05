Sharad Pawar 'acceding' as NCP chief echoes Bal Thackeray's resignation and return in 19922 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:44 PM IST
The events that ensued a political melee since after Pawar announced his resignation on Tuesday, echoes the developments of a 1992 incident of Maharashtra politics, which involved Pawar's close friend Bal Thackeray
“Will work for NCP with renewed vigour", Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar went back on his decision to resign from the party president post after NCP Committee resolution rejected his resignation.
