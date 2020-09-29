Since the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic in the country, some of the key parliamentary committees have taken up related issues. While labour committee took up the issue of interstate migrant workers who returned to their states during national lockdown, home affairs committee discussed the situation of pandemic in the country, the one on science and technology took up the issue of preparedness to deal with covid-19 or any other pandemics. With the committees getting reconstituted, their meetings could resume soon.