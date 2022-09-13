Shift in economy calls for review of tax framework

He added that in the recycling industry, one might witness higher imports or exports of goods for repairs, reconditioning or re-manufacture. Currently, these are happening on a small scale. He said these are temporary imports to the country that get repaired and are sent back. Likewise, exports also happen on highly specialized equipment that are not manufactured in India but are sent to the original supplier for repair, and they come back. In some sectors, some precious metal has to be recovered from certain types of goods, remelted and then converted into some shape. “Moving to a circular economy, we will need to think more carefully about dealing with the issues involved," he said.