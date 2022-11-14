Should the US expand the H-1B visa program?11 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 06:28 PM IST
Three experts offer a vigorous debate on whether the program helps or hurts the US, and whether it exploits foreign workers
U.S. companies have benefited for decades from a type of visa called H-1B, which allows employers to sponsor workers from abroad who have specialized skills when Americans with similar capabilities can’t be found.