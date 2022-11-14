Should the US expand the H-1B visa program?

MS. BROWN: They are certainly at a disadvantage in the system. We have a system that requires that they be sponsored by a U.S. employer. They, for the most part, can’t self-petition, unlike in, say, Canada. Our system has some advantages over the self-petition system. It requires that immigrants have a landing spot and a job that they have upon arrival. It minimizes the circumstances of underemployment you see in Canada, for example, with their point system. However, it does mean that the visa is in the hands of the employer. That is a disadvantage to the workers, and they have to rely on that until they get their green card.