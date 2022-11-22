Slash taxes, increase spending and create jobs: India Inc to FM3 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 12:48 AM IST
The pre-budget meetings with trade union representatives and economists are scheduled for 28 November
NEW DELHI : India’s top business leaders asked finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to boost capex to ₹10 trillion, rationalize personal tax rates, especially at the lower end of the income spectrum, and focus on job creation in the Modi government’s last full budget before the 2024 national elections.