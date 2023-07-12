comScore
‘Some serve political interests’: Kapil Sibal after Amit Shah's remark on Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Mishra

 12 Jul 2023

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal criticised Home Minister Amit Shah for giving a third extension to the Enforcement Directorate's chief, following a Supreme Court ruling declaring the extensions as ‘illegal’

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks that it is not important who the director of the Enforcement Directorate is, asking why did the government then give a third extension to the probe agency's chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Sanjay Mishra (ED) Chief. Supreme Court held extension till November invalid. Amit Shah: 'ED is an institution which rises beyond any one individual...' Then why did you give him a 3rd extension?"

"Some individuals serve the political interests of the party in power!" the senior advocate and former Union minister said.

 

Sibal's remarks came a day after the Supreme Court held as "illegal" two successive extensions of one year each granted to Enforcement Directorate chief Mishra. After the Supreme Court ruling, Amit Shah said that the ED director is not important because whoever assumes this role will take note of the rampant corruption of a cozy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset.

Mishra, 62, was first appointed the ED director for two years on November 19, 2018. Later, by an order dated November 13, 2020, the central government modified the appointment letter retrospectively, and his two-year term was changed to three years.

 

