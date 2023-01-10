Space launches should withstand Chinese challenge, Pentagon mandate says

Many rocket companies have been closely tracking plans for the program. United Launch Alliance LLC, a joint venture owned by Boeing Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp., has been the dominant rocket provider for the Pentagon for nearly two decades. Elon Musk‘s SpaceX has broken into the mix in recent years, winning business to handle sensitive missions on its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets. In 2020, during the previous launch-contracting round, ULA was awarded a deal to handle 60% of national-security missions through the government’s 2027 fiscal year, with SpaceX tasked with conducting the remaining 40%.