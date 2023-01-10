Space launches should withstand Chinese challenge, Pentagon mandate says
SpaceX, United Launch Alliance and others prepare for next multibillion-dollar contract round—and its new requirements
SpaceX, United Launch Alliance and others prepare for next multibillion-dollar contract round—and its new requirements
The next generation of rockets built to launch US spy satellites into orbit will have to be capable of fending off interference by China and Russia, according to people briefed on a coming Pentagon competition.
The next generation of rockets built to launch US spy satellites into orbit will have to be capable of fending off interference by China and Russia, according to people briefed on a coming Pentagon competition.
The Defense Department is preparing to issue new requirements for the contractors vying to build the rockets, intended to counter China’s growing capabilities in space. That marks a change from previous contract awards, which were driven primarily by reliability and cost concerns.
The Defense Department is preparing to issue new requirements for the contractors vying to build the rockets, intended to counter China’s growing capabilities in space. That marks a change from previous contract awards, which were driven primarily by reliability and cost concerns.
Rocket launches are easily monitored, given that the vehicles noisily blast off from a handful of launch sites. The physics of space renders rockets and the satellites they carry trackable in orbit, potentially enabling adversaries to interfere in their operations or destroy them. In the latest national-defense strategy, Pentagon officials cited China’s capabilities in space as a major concern.
Russia’s space operations have also drawn attention from military planners. In 2021, the country used a missile to destroy one of its defunct satellites. More recently, officials raised the prospect that U.S. commercial satellites could be targeted if they were found to be assisting Ukraine.
The Defense Department’s National Security Space Launch program has a budget of $1.2 billion in fiscal 2023, buying large and midsize rocket missions to carry spy and military satellites to orbit for the Space Force and intelligence agencies such as the National Reconnaissance Office.
Space officials have highlighted a range of threats to satellites, including direct attacks from other satellites, ground-launched missiles and cyber threats, and the Pentagon has changed its strategy in an effort to make its communications systems less susceptible to attack and interference. This includes distributing their functions across hundreds of small satellites instead of larger ones that are easier to target.
The Pentagon established the predecessor of the current launch program in the 1990s. Today, the Space Force, established as an independent branch of the U.S. military in 2019 to handle Pentagon operations in orbit, oversees the national-security launch program.
The mandate for a robust defense against foreign interference is expected to appear in that program’s forthcoming third phase.
At least three rocket companies are expected to compete for deals to handle launches under the new contracting round, people familiar with the matter said.
Frank Calvelli, assistant secretary of the Air Force for space acquisitions and integration, said at an event in Washington last month that the Pentagon was still working out how to buy the launch services. He said the Pentagon was on track to release its acquisition strategy in February.
Many rocket companies have been closely tracking plans for the program. United Launch Alliance LLC, a joint venture owned by Boeing Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp., has been the dominant rocket provider for the Pentagon for nearly two decades. Elon Musk‘s SpaceX has broken into the mix in recent years, winning business to handle sensitive missions on its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets. In 2020, during the previous launch-contracting round, ULA was awarded a deal to handle 60% of national-security missions through the government’s 2027 fiscal year, with SpaceX tasked with conducting the remaining 40%.
“We’re awaiting requirements to meet the China threat," said Tory Bruno, chief executive of ULA.