India awaits space laws to realize private push
SummaryIndia's private space revenue has grown at 7% annually since 2022, as a lack of urgent notification of space law and FDI rules is stagnating business potential. To reach the goal set by the Union government, space startups need to grow at 3x the current pace.
Mumbai: As India waits for the final draft of its first space law and guidelines for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the space sector, homegrown space startups remain in line to grab larger pieces of the incoming businesses and investments.
