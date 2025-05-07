India awaits space laws to realize private push

“There is a lot of scope for India to create demand in the domestic space industry internally itself. To do that, a formalized procedure is crucial, which the first space law will help establish. This is a potential setback to the industry, which right now is in a waiting phase of over two years for a formalized set of laws and rules to truly take off," a senior executive of one of India’s top space startups said, requesting anonymity since they work closely with the Union government.