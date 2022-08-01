Sri Lanka president sees long road to securing economic stability5 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 07:03 PM IST
Ranil Wickremesinghe says it will be months before Sri Lankans begin to see their economic circumstances improve markedly
Ranil Wickremesinghe says it will be months before Sri Lankans begin to see their economic circumstances improve markedly
COLOMBO (SRI LANKA) : Sri Lanka’s new president said the country has experienced the worst of its economic crisis and that restoring political stability will allow it to begin turning a corner, starting with finalizing negotiations for an International Monetary Fund bailout that had stalled due to recent turmoil.