Starting 2021, government calendars, diaries to go digital

The coronavirus pandemic has taken yet another toll, this time it is the humble government calendars and diaries.

The central government has decided that 2021 onward, all wall calendars, desktop calendars, diaries, festival greeting cards and other such materials printed for internal use and circulation by ministries, public sector undertakings, public sector banks and all other government departments will be stopped. Instead, government will opt for their digital versions.

“Given the prevailing circumstances in which the world is increasingly moving towards adopting digital force-multipliers for productivity, the Government of India has decided to follow this best practice," the finance ministry said in a statement.

However, there is no estimate provided by the finance ministry as to how much money it will save through discontinuation of such printing materials.

Earlier, starting 2017, government has started publishing only limited copies of Budgets documents and Economic Surveys in an effort to go green, asking the media to access the documents online.

“There is to be a concerted effort towards incorporating innovative methods in such matters. Using technological innovations for planning, scheduling and forecasting is well known to be economical, efficient and effective," the statement added.

The finance ministry said publication of Coffee Table books will also be stopped and appropriate use of e-Books will be encouraged. “All Ministries/Departments/PSUs/PSBs and all other organs of the government are to adopt innovative means to use digital or online methods for the same. Innovative digital and online solutions which will achieve the same result as physical calendars or diaries are to be prioritized and to be put into practice," it added.

