States and UTs may impose local restrictions to contain spread of covid-19: MHA

With a view to contain the spread of covid-19, States and union territories, based on their assessment of the situation, may again impose local restrictions, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a fresh order on Wednesday.

The order further said that State/ UT Governments shall also take all necessary measures to promote covid-19 appropriate behavior and to ensure strict enforcement of wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing. “In order to enforce the core requirement of wearing of face masks, States and UTs may consider administrative actions, including imposition of appropriate fines, on persons not wearing face masks in public and work spaces," the order said.

The order with guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution, will be effective from December 1, 2020 and to remain in force up to 31.12.2020," the MHA said in a statement. There will be continued restrictions on activities such as international air travel of passengers, as permitted by MHA, cinema halls and theatres, with upto 50% capacity, swimming pools, only for training of sports persons, exhibition halls, only for business to business (B2B) purposes. Social/ religious/ sports/ entertainment/ educational/ cultural/ religious gatherings, with upto a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity, with a ceiling of 200 persons in closed spaces; and keeping of the size of the ground/ space in view, in open spaces.

“However, based on their assessment of the situation, State/ UT Governments may reduce the ceiling to 100 persons or less, in closed spaces," the order said. It further said that states and UTs also need to enforce social distancing in offices. “In cities, where the weekly Case Positivity Rate is in more than 10%, States and UTs concerned shall consider implementing staggered office timings and other suitable measures, with a view to reduce the number of employees attending office at the same time, thereby ensuring social distancing," it said.

The main focus of the guidelines is to consolidate the substantial gains that have been achieved against the spread of covid-19 which is visible in the steady decline in number of active cases in the country, the MHA said.

Further, keeping in view the recent spike in new cases in few States/ UTs, ongoing festival season and onset of winter, it is emphasised that to fully overcome the pandemic, there is need to maintain caution and to strictly follow the prescribed containment strategy, focussed on surveillance, containment and strict observance of the guidelines/ standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by MHA and union health ministry, the government said. For observance of social distancing in crowded places, especially in markets, weekly bazaars and public transport, union health ministry will issue a SOP, which shall be strictly enforced by States and UTs, it said.

The MHA also said that local district, police and municipal authorities shall be responsible to ensure that the prescribed Containment measures are strictly followed and State/ UT Governments shall ensure the accountability of the officers concerned in this regard.

According to the order, states/ UTs to ensure careful demarcation of containment zones by the district authorities, at the micro level, taking into consideration the guidelines prescribed y union health ministry. The list of containment zones will be notified on the websites by the respective District Collectors and by the States/ UTs. The government said that only essential activities shall be allowed in the containment zones. “There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services. There shall be intensive house-to-house surveillance by surveillance teams formed for the purpose," said the MHA order.

The total tally of covid-19 cases reached 92,23,698 and toll touched 1,35,782 on Wednesday. India’s present active caseload (4,44,746) is 4.82% of the total Positive Cases. 4,376 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry. Ten States/UTs have contributed 76.51% of the new cases. Delhi has reported the highest with 6,224 cases in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra recorded 5,439 new cases while Kerala reported 5,420 daily cases yesterday, the government said. 4.22% of the 481 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours are concentrated in Ten States/UTs. Delhi with 109 deaths reported the maximum new fatalities. West Bengal saw a fatality count of 49 followed by Uttar Pradesh with 33 deaths.

