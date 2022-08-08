States flag their fiscal woes at NITI Aayog meeting

In a statement after the meeting, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanded that legislation on subjects in the Concurrent List of the Constitution should be initiated after adequate consultation with states, and the Centre should desist from legislating on items in the State List. He also pointed out that the Centre’s share of assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban and Rural needs to be revised, considering the increase in the cost of construction materials. Vijayan also demanded a review of the GST on essential items and requested the continuation of GST compensation to states for five years.