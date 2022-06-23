The growing case for the end of GST compensation

Despite the resource requirements of the Centre and states, a drastic GST rate hike is not on the agenda of the GST Council, due to the surge in inflation. In a presentation to the Council at its last major meeting in September, the Centre had suggested a slew of measures to increase revenue receipts including raising the GST rate on gold from 3% to 5%, increasing the cess on coal, hiking the 5% GST slab and doing away with exemptions. According to the presentation, one percentage point increase in the 5% GST rate will yield an additional ₹50,000 crore. Major items in the 5% slab include sugar, fertilizer, cotton, cotton yarn, e-vehicles, edible oil and branded cereals.