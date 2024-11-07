Politics
India plans new steel standards to protect local industry from Chinese dumping
Summary
- The government is planning to bring more steel products under the Bureau of Indian Standards framework.
In a move to curb cheap Chinese steel imports and protect the domestic industry, the government is planning to bring additional steel products under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) framework.
