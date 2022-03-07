Students fleeing Ukraine wary of loan repayments

Bankers said they are assessing the impact of this crisis and that there is a possibility to extend the tenures for such borrowers on a case-to-case basis, although there has been no discussion at the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) on this. According to the standardized format of IBA, education loans up to ₹4 lakh don’t need collateral, but loans up to ₹7.5 lakh can be obtained with collateral in the form of a suitable third-party guarantee. Education loans above ₹7.5 lakh require tangible collateral, and, in all cases, co-obligation of parents is necessary. Bankers said while there is a possibility of future defaults if these students cannot finish their courses and get employed, the collateral would bolster recovery.