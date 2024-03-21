Why Supreme Court stayed setting up Centre's Fact Check Unit- Explained
Under the IT Rules, if the Fact Check Unit comes across or is informed about any posts that are fake, false, and contain misleading facts about the business of the government, it would flag off the same to social media intermediaries.
The Supreme Court of India put on hold the Centre notified Fact Check Unit that was constituted under the Press Information Bureau (PIB). The Supreme Court flagged the impact on "free speech and expression" from the fact check unit. The Fact Check Unit was constituted to identify fake news about the Union government.