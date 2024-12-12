Politics
Law ministry to discuss SC rulings for Arbitration Act amendment as costs issue persists
Manas Pimpalkhare 6 min read 12 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- The Centre’s move comes after a 15-day public consultation ended on 3 November, where stakeholders suggested various amendments to expedite dispute resolution.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: The Union law and justice ministry will discuss judgements by the Supreme Court (SC) to amend the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, two people aware of the matter said. This follows an SC judgement on 8 November deeming illegal the unilateral arbitrator appointment process in disputes involving the government and private parties.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less