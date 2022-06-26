Supreme Court’s abortion decision sparks immediate action from states7 min read . Updated: 26 Jun 2022, 04:43 PM IST
After Roe v. Wade is overruled, Republican state officials press ahead with tight abortion restrictions
The Supreme Court’s decision overruling Roe v. Wade triggered immediate responses across the U.S., as conservative states moved forward with new abortion restrictions, some clinics suspended service and advocates on both sides of the abortion debate girded for new state-level battles.