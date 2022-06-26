Supreme Court’s abortion decision sparks immediate action from states

In states where the legal landscape is unclear, some clinics said they had stopped providing abortions for now. Wisconsin has a 1849 law banning nearly all abortions with an exception for the safety of the pregnant woman. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers previously said that the state’s attorney general would challenge the law if Roe were overturned. But before the court’s ruling, Planned Parenthood clinics in the state already had stopped scheduling abortions for after June 25, because of the existing state law.