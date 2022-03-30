The Supreme Court will commence physical hearing of cases from April 4, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on said on Wednesday. The announcement from the CJI came before the commencement of proceedings in the top court for the day.

"Monday and Friday we will provide links (for virtual hearing) if advocates want," Ramana said. Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh thanked the bench for the decision.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to respond by April 4 to the two reports of a retired judge, monitoring the SIT probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, which had sought cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the monitoring judge had written to the state for cancellation of bail granted by the Allahabad High Court to Ashish Mishra in connection with the case.

"There are two letters sent by the SIT to the Additional chief secretary (home) of the Uttar Pradesh government by the monitoring judge who had written to state to file appeal in SC to cancel bail of main accused Ashish Mishra," the bench also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the state government, took instructions and informed the apex court that the Additional Secretary, Home, has stated now to us that he did not receive the letters.

The bench then asked him to go through the reports submitted by the SIT and respond to it by April 4.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that the Uttar Pradesh government has submitted that they had opposed the bail in the High Court.

*With inputs from agencies

