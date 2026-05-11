Suvendu Adhikari: 6 major challenges for West Bengal's 1st BJP chief minister; law and order, communal harmony, and more

West Bengal has a new government after 15 long years. The BJP's historic victory in the 2026 Assembly elections decisively ended Mamata Banerjee's TMC rule. Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the state's 9th Chief Minister on 9 May.

The celebrations, however, have quickly given way to serious governing responsibilities. Adhikari inherits a state with deep structural, social and economic challenges. Here are the 5 most critical tests his government must now face.

Law and Order Post-poll violence has historically been one of West Bengal's most persistent problems. The BJP's victory has not automatically ended that cycle. Adhikari's own personal assistant was killed in Madhyamgram shortly after the election results. That incident underlines just how volatile the ground situation remains today.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the major challenges facing Suvendu Adhikari's new government in West Bengal? ⌵ Suvendu Adhikari's government faces critical tests including maintaining law and order amidst post-poll violence, securing the Bangladesh border to curb illegal immigration, revitalizing industrial growth, managing significant fiscal pressure from arrears, dismantling entrenched syndicate networks, and ensuring communal harmony. 2 How is the new West Bengal government addressing illegal immigration from Bangladesh? ⌵ The government has approved the transfer of land to the BSF for long-delayed border fencing projects and set a strict deadline for land acquisition hurdles. Additionally, the immediate implementation of the June 2025 Census framework is aimed at identifying and addressing illegal residents. 3 What is the status of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme under Suvendu Adhikari's government? ⌵ Suvendu Adhikari has stated that the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme, a flagship program of the previous government, will continue. The new government has also promised to implement central welfare projects like Ayushman Bharat, PM Jan Arogya Yojna, and others. 4 How is the Adhikari government planning to boost industrialisation in West Bengal? ⌵ The government's focus is on an investment-driven economy, particularly in manufacturing, steel, and defence sectors, to create large-scale employment. Key initiatives include the East Coast Industrial Corridor at Durgapur and industrial parks in Singur. 5 What fiscal challenges does Suvendu Adhikari's government face? ⌵ The government inherits a significant financial liability, including approximately ₹41,000 crore in Dearness Allowance arrears owed to state government employees. Balancing this obligation with ambitious industrialisation plans is a major fiscal challenge.

The new chief minister has made "depoliticising" the police force his immediate administrative priority. Hours after his swearing-in, CM Adhikari initiated a massive reshuffle of senior IAS and IPS officers. The goal is clear: policing must no longer function as an extension of party patronage.

Also Read | What is Lakshmir Bhandar scheme — TMC flagship to continue in West Bengal

Public trust in state institutions has eroded significantly over the past 15 years. Rebuilding that trust will require consistent, visible, and impartial law enforcement across the state. This is easier promised than delivered in Bengal's charged political environment.

Illegal Immigration Securing West Bengal's 2,217-kilometre border with Bangladesh is a cornerstone of the BJP's promise. Adhikari's government moved quickly on this front. During his first Cabinet meeting on 11 May, he approved the transfer of approximately 600 acres of land to the BSF.

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The land transfer is intended to complete long-delayed border fencing projects. A strict 45-day deadline has been set to resolve decades-old land acquisition hurdles.

The government aims to create what it calls an "impenetrable fortress" along the border. Critical gaps used for cattle smuggling must be plugged, especially in North and South 24 Parganas.

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The Cabinet also approved the immediate implementation of the June 2025 Census framework. This move aims to identify and address illegal residents across the state. Adhikari has previously alleged that nearly 90 lakh fake voters exist in Bengal.

The policy has also drawn international attention. Dhaka has expressed hope for river water-sharing agreements with the new government.

However, Bangladesh has also raised concerns about potential pushback against immigrants. Managing this diplomatic dimension will require careful coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs.

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Industrialisation West Bengal's per capita income has fallen 20% below the national average, according to Niti Aayog. That statistic alone captures decades of industrial decline and missed investment opportunities.

Adhikari's "Bhaw-roshar Shaw-poth" manifesto promises a decisive shift toward an investment-driven economy. The focus is on manufacturing, steel, and defence sectors to create large-scale employment.

Key infrastructure projects are already on the drawing board. The East Coast Industrial Corridor at Durgapur is a flagship initiative. Industrial parks in Singur, historically a site of political controversy, are also being planned.

Also Read | TMC alleges rigging in Bengal polls moments after Suvendu Adhikari took oath

Investment promises must now translate into actual jobs on the ground. That requires administrative efficiency, land availability and a stable law-and-order environment. All three remain works in progress for this new government.

Fiscal Pressure Suvendu Adhikari inherits a significant financial liability from the outgoing TMC government. The Supreme Court has mandated clearance of around ₹41,000 crore in Dearness Allowance arrears.

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These arrears date back to 2008 and affect around 20 lakh state government employees. The amount is equivalent to roughly 10% of West Bengal's total annual budget. Managing this liability without derailing development spending is a serious fiscal challenge.

The previous government started a phased payout. But, the problem remains far from resolved. Adhikari's team must now balance this enormous obligation against its ambitious industrialisation agenda. The government is counting on its "double-engine" status to unlock increased central support.

Syndicates For 15 years, words like tolabazi, cut money, and syndicate raj defined everyday governance in Bengal. Local extortion networks controlled everything from household repairs to major infrastructure contracts.

Welfare benefits were routinely skimmed by political middlemen before reaching beneficiaries. Dismantling this entrenched system is among the most formidable challenges Adhikari faces.

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The government has pledged to move toward direct-to-beneficiary welfare delivery systems. This approach aims to remove the local political middleman from the equation entirely.

Communal Harmony Suvendu Adhikari must manage communal tensions across a population of over 100 million. The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and the Citizenship Amendment Act remains deeply polarising in Bengal. His government must roll out these policies without triggering civil unrest or minority alienation.

Local religious events like Ram Navami and Durga Puja have previously become flashpoints for communal tension. A fully depoliticised and neutral police force is essential to preventing escalation.

Adhikari's transition from assertive opposition leader to unifying Chief Minister will define his legacy. The challenges are enormous. But, the expectations are equally high.

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