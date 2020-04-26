Tirumurti set to take over as India’s next envoy to UN

NEW DELHI : India’s missions to the United Nations, UK, and the European Union (EU) are set to see major changes with some key diplomats set to retire.

Former foreign ministry spokesman and the current permanent representative of India to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin, is expected to be replaced by T.S. Tirumurti, secretary, economic relations, in the foreign ministry, said two people aware of the development. Tirumurti, a former high commissioner to Malaysia, has served in the foreign secretary’s office and was one of India’s representatives to the Palestinian territories in the 1990s.

India’s high commissioner to the UK, Ruchi Ghanshyam, are set to retire soon. Ghanshyam’s position in London is expected to be filled by Gaitri Kumar, the envoy to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the EU. Santosh Jha, India’s envoy to Uzbekistan, is likely to take over as the ambassador to Brussels.

Rajiv Chander, India’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, who is also to retire soon, could be replaced by Indra Mani Pandey, additional secretary in charge of disarmament and international security affairs in the foreign ministry. Jaideep Mazumdar, the envoy to Philippines, will go to Austria as ambassador.

Former foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar is expected to become India’s next envoy to Finland.

