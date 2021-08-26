Taliban takeover is a boon for cash-strapped Iran

For the Taliban, the fuel trade undercuts the financial leverage the Biden administration holds over the militant group, according to analysts and former U.S. officials. The Taliban’s takeover of the country has cut the country off from the foreign financing that has kept the country afloat. The U.S. led a successful international effort to block the United Nations-sanctioned group from accessing the country’s assets overseas, including dollar reserves, and financial aid that provided more than half of the government’s budget. Furthermore, the U.S. and other world powers could expand the sanctions against the Taliban to include all of Afghanistan, further isolating the country.