Farmer protests to continue as talks remain inconclusive

However, farmer organizations rejected the proposal saying “such committees led to no results and outcomes in the past". “We made it clear to the government that it should take back these black laws. We have little hope that a government constituted panel will lead to any resolution," said Hannan Mollah, former MP and member of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, who attended the meeting with 34 other farmer representatives, most of them from Punjab and Haryana.