Tamil Nadu to roll out Delhi model school plan, Kejriwal to launch scheme

The upgraded infrastructure in state-run schools plan perfectly suits the DMK regime's "Dravidian model," which encompasses women empowerment and social justice. The event may help AAP to score brownie points in future when it decides to seriously try its hand at electoral politics in Tamil Nadu. The AAP does not have a presence now in the state. In April, along with Kejriwal, Stalin had visited government schools in Delhi and had praised the infrastructure in such institutions.