Targeting to bring down mortality rate to less than 1%: Harsh Vardhan

NEW DELHI : Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said India's COVID-19 mortality rate at 1.64 per cent is lowest in the world and the government is targeting to bring it down to less than 1 per cent.

Replying to a debate in the Rajya Sabha, he said India's recovery rate of 78-79 per cent is one of the highest in the world.

He said though total cases may have crossed 50 million, active cases are less than 20 per cent.

Deaths in India due to coronavirus pandemic are less than many nations in Europe, he said, adding the government was determined to cross the US in testing rate as well.

Earlier,Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said countrywide COVID-19 lockdown prevented approximately 14 lakh to 29 lakh cases and 37,000 to 78,000 deaths.

Speaking at the Rajya Sabha, the health minister said, "Lockdown prevented approximately 14 lakh to 29 lakh cases and 37,000 to 78,000 deaths. These four months were utilised to create additional health infrastructure, enhance human resources and produce within India critical elements such as Personal Protective Equipment kits, N95 masks and ventilators."

He also said India has one of the lowest cases and deaths per million in the world.

"COVID-19 fatality and recovery rates stand at 1.67 per cent and 77.65 per cent respectively. India has been able to limit its cases and death to 3,320 cases per million and 55 deaths per million, which is one of the lowest in the world," Harsh Vardhan said.

