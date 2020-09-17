Home >Politics >Policy >Targeting to bring down mortality rate to less than 1%: Harsh Vardhan
Harsh Vardhan said though total cases may have crossed 50 million, active cases are less than 20%. (PTI)
Harsh Vardhan said though total cases may have crossed 50 million, active cases are less than 20%. (PTI)

Targeting to bring down mortality rate to less than 1%: Harsh Vardhan

1 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2020, 01:16 PM IST Agencies

  • Replying to a debate in the Rajya Sabha, Harsh Vardhan said India's recovery rate of 78-79% is one of the highest in the world
  • Harsh Vardhan said though total cases may have crossed 50 million, active cases are less than 20%

NEW DELHI : Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said India's COVID-19 mortality rate at 1.64 per cent is lowest in the world and the government is targeting to bring it down to less than 1 per cent.

Replying to a debate in the Rajya Sabha, he said India's recovery rate of 78-79 per cent is one of the highest in the world.

He said though total cases may have crossed 50 million, active cases are less than 20 per cent.

Deaths in India due to coronavirus pandemic are less than many nations in Europe, he said, adding the government was determined to cross the US in testing rate as well.

Earlier,Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said countrywide COVID-19 lockdown prevented approximately 14 lakh to 29 lakh cases and 37,000 to 78,000 deaths.

Speaking at the Rajya Sabha, the health minister said, "Lockdown prevented approximately 14 lakh to 29 lakh cases and 37,000 to 78,000 deaths. These four months were utilised to create additional health infrastructure, enhance human resources and produce within India critical elements such as Personal Protective Equipment kits, N95 masks and ventilators."

He also said India has one of the lowest cases and deaths per million in the world.

"COVID-19 fatality and recovery rates stand at 1.67 per cent and 77.65 per cent respectively. India has been able to limit its cases and death to 3,320 cases per million and 55 deaths per million, which is one of the lowest in the world," Harsh Vardhan said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan said in India, about 92% of the cases are reported to be having mild disease. (ANI Photo)

Lockdown prevented up to 29 lakh covid cases, 78,000 deaths: Harsh Vardhan

3 min read . 14 Sep 2020
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man for a Covid-19 coronavirus test. (AFP)

Covid-19 update: India records more than 82,000 recoveries for two days in a row

1 min read . 12:56 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout