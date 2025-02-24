Govt plans to seek inputs on potential tariff & policy adjustments for greater market access for US goods, services
Summary
- The plan involves addressing US’ concerns over high tariffs on certain product lines to create a more balanced trade environment
New Delhi: The Centre will shortly tap various ministries for inputs on tariff and policy tweaks to enhance market access for American goods and services ahead of upcoming trade talks with the US, four people aware of the plans said. The changes will aim to support US companies, educational institutions, and research in sectors such as space, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and high-value manufacturing.