India's backchannel discussions with the US, in coordination with the external affairs ministry, helped it avoid the first wave of US tariff action that hit Canada, Mexico and China. New Delhi is concerned about the impact of reciprocal tariffs on its key exports to the US including engineering goods, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. India exports over 7,300 commodities to the US, including gems and jewellery, pharmaceuticals, textiles, engineering goods, organic chemicals, IT services, automobiles, agricultural products and metals.