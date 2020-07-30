Tax payers get two months extra for filing FY19 income tax returns

Tax payers who have not yet filed their income tax returns for FY19 have got time till end of September to do so with the government giving a two-month extension of the due date.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday notified the extension of due date for filing tax returns for FY19 from 31 July to 30 September.

CBDT invoked the powers given under the Taxation and other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Ordinance brought out in March to give extra time to tax payers in view of the difficulties during the pandemic. Tax payers were earlier given time till end of November for filing returns for FY20.

The relaxation comes at a time the number of coronavirus infections in India has crossed 1.4 million and several parts of the country are under movement restrictions of some form or the other. One consideration for giving extra time for various statutory filings is to improve compliance.

