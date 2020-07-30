Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Politics >Policy >Tax payers get two months extra for filing FY19 income tax returns
One consideration for giving extra time for various statutory filings is to improve compliance.

Tax payers get two months extra for filing FY19 income tax returns

1 min read . 07:52 AM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • CBDT invoked the powers given under the Taxation and other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Ordinance brought out in March to give extra time to tax payers
  • The CBDT on Wednesday notified the extension of due date for filing tax returns for FY19 from 31 July to 30 September

Tax payers who have not yet filed their income tax returns for FY19 have got time till end of September to do so with the government giving a two-month extension of the due date.

Tax payers who have not yet filed their income tax returns for FY19 have got time till end of September to do so with the government giving a two-month extension of the due date.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday notified the extension of due date for filing tax returns for FY19 from 31 July to 30 September.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday notified the extension of due date for filing tax returns for FY19 from 31 July to 30 September.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

CBDT invoked the powers given under the Taxation and other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Ordinance brought out in March to give extra time to tax payers in view of the difficulties during the pandemic. Tax payers were earlier given time till end of November for filing returns for FY20.

The relaxation comes at a time the number of coronavirus infections in India has crossed 1.4 million and several parts of the country are under movement restrictions of some form or the other. One consideration for giving extra time for various statutory filings is to improve compliance.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated