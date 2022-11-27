Taxes after marriage: How to navigate the confusing consequences

Charitable-giving reminder: Stop procrastinating if you are thinking of taking advantage of a popular technique known as a qualified charitable distribution. Friends have reminded me that it can take more time to execute than you may think. In a typical case, an investor age 70½ or older can transfer as much as $100,000 a year directly from a traditional IRA to qualified charities without having to include the transfer as income. (Caution: Donor-advised funds aren’t considered qualified for this provision.) The transfer counts toward a taxpayer’s required minimum distribution for that year. Make sure the transfer goes directly to the charity, not the IRA owner, says Eric Smith, an IRS spokesman. The IRS recently issued a helpful summary on the subject.