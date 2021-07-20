The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday allowed tax payers making overseas remittances to report the same manually till 15 August owing to difficulties in submission of forms in the revamped portal of the income tax department.

This is third extension of the manual facility first given by CBDT on 14 June. Non-residents’ income sourced from India is taxable and those who make the remittance from India are required to report the transactions under the Income Tax Act.

This filing requirement—a declaration by the payer and a certificate from chartered accountant where needed—were earlier done on the e-filing portal of the tax department before submitting its copy to the authorized dealer for any foreign remittance.

CBDT said in a statement that “in view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in electronic filing of income tax forms 15CA/15CB on the portal www.incometax.gov.in," taxpayers were allowed to submit these forms in manual format to the authorised dealer till 15 July, 2021. “It has now been decided to extend the aforesaid date to 15 August, 2021," said the tax authority.

CBDT also advised authorized dealers to accept such forms till 15 August. “A facility will be provided on the new e-filing portal to upload these forms at a later date for the purpose of generation of the document identification number," said CBDT.

As soon as the new e-filing portal was launched in June, many professionals complained about glitches in its functioning, forcing the government to call a meeting of stakeholders and Infosys, the developer of the project, on 22 June. At present, efforts are on to fix the glitches and make it fully operational. The government has also given time till 30 September to file income tax returns for the assessment year 2021-22.

