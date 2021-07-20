Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >Policy >Taxpayers can report overseas remittances manually till mid-August

Taxpayers can report overseas remittances manually till mid-August

Premium
CBDT said that in view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in electronic filing of income tax forms 15CA/15CB on the portal www.incometax.gov.in, taxpayers were allowed to submit these forms in manual format to the authorised dealer till 15 July, 2021.
1 min read . 06:52 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • This is third extension of the manual facility first given by CBDT on 14 June

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday allowed tax payers making overseas remittances to report the same manually till 15 August owing to difficulties in submission of forms in the revamped portal of the income tax department.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday allowed tax payers making overseas remittances to report the same manually till 15 August owing to difficulties in submission of forms in the revamped portal of the income tax department.

This is third extension of the manual facility first given by CBDT on 14 June. Non-residents’ income sourced from India is taxable and those who make the remittance from India are required to report the transactions under the Income Tax Act.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

This is third extension of the manual facility first given by CBDT on 14 June. Non-residents’ income sourced from India is taxable and those who make the remittance from India are required to report the transactions under the Income Tax Act.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

This filing requirement—a declaration by the payer and a certificate from chartered accountant where needed—were earlier done on the e-filing portal of the tax department before submitting its copy to the authorized dealer for any foreign remittance.

CBDT said in a statement that “in view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in electronic filing of income tax forms 15CA/15CB on the portal www.incometax.gov.in," taxpayers were allowed to submit these forms in manual format to the authorised dealer till 15 July, 2021. “It has now been decided to extend the aforesaid date to 15 August, 2021," said the tax authority.

CBDT also advised authorized dealers to accept such forms till 15 August. “A facility will be provided on the new e-filing portal to upload these forms at a later date for the purpose of generation of the document identification number," said CBDT.

As soon as the new e-filing portal was launched in June, many professionals complained about glitches in its functioning, forcing the government to call a meeting of stakeholders and Infosys, the developer of the project, on 22 June. At present, efforts are on to fix the glitches and make it fully operational. The government has also given time till 30 September to file income tax returns for the assessment year 2021-22.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!