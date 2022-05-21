This state increases age limit for recruitment in police, fire service

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to the earlier notification, the age requirement for candidates appearing for constables was kept between 18-25 years of age wheare as the age for applying the sub inspectors was kept at 21-28 years(for general category)
The Telangana government has decided to increase the age of aspirants who want to apply for the 17,000 posts in uniformed departments which includes police and fire services. The decision by the sate government comes as a relief for many candidates who wants to take part in the recruitment drive being done by the Telangana government.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken the decision to increase the upper age limit by two more years in the recruitment of posts in the police department, an official release said.
The Chief Minister has responded positively to the request of MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy to enhance the age limit following the implementation of 95 per cent job quota for the locals for the first time and the impact of COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, it said.