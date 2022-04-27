The absent data on India’s vulnerable sewer cleaners

Even as deaths continue in sewers as employers flout the norms and fail to provide protective gear to workers, data is scanty on cases registered under the act. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reported that until 2014, no cases were filed at all under a 1993 version of the law. Despite the new—stronger and rehabilitation-focused—law being passed in 2013, the NCRB continued to record offences under the 1993 law. Only two cases, both in Karnataka, were registered in 2015. In 2016, such cases were clubbed with ‘other special and local laws’. “Very few cases were reported under the act," noted the report. Since 2017, neither act has found any mention in the report.

