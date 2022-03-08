The curious case of Indian working women

Each state in India has its own Shops and Establishments Act to regulate trade and businesses not engaged in manufacturing. Only in two states, Goa and Tamil Nadu, are there no prohibitions. Seven states allow women this freedom if their employers comply with conditions, while three do so on a case-by-case basis. How states arrive at these regulatory choices remains unexplained. There are exemptions for women employed to take care of the sick, infirm, and destitute in at least four states, for IT establishments in Telangana, and for cinemas and theatres in Jharkhand.