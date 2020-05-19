The delivery challenge in the government’s MSME package

Banks, on their part, prefer to deal with a large account than process 20 smaller accounts, and present the third challenge for the latest policy initiative. Even before the Indian economy landed in a corona-coma, credit growth to MSMEs was on the decline. According to a TransUnion CIBIL report, at the bottom end of the MSME spectrum (enterprises with a loan book of below ₹10 lakh), year-on-year growth had dropped from 18% in the December 2018 quarter to 6% in the September 2019 quarter. Similar declines were seen even at the top end of the MSME band.