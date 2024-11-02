The fate of America’s for-profit colleges hinges on the election
Summary
- Kamala Harris and Donald Trump would claim to be fair—one by cracking down, the other by loosening the reins
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are at odds on many policy issues, but one topic is particularly personal for both: for-profit colleges. Mr Trump once owned a for-profit college, predictably called Trump University. He agreed to pay $25m in 2016 to settle lawsuits brought by students alleging their alma mater had not taught them anything. Three years earlier, as California’s attorney-general, Ms Harris went after a different for-profit college. She sued the now-defunct Corinthian Colleges for “predatory and unlawful practices" and won $1.2bn.