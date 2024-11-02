The fate of America’s for-profit colleges hinges on the election

In 2014 Barack Obama’s administration implemented the “gainful employment" rule to deal with these concerns. The regulation required for-profit colleges to prove the value of their degree or risk losing federal funding. This posed a threat to for-profit colleges, which get 70% of their revenues from Pell grants—federal aid for poor students. Data released by the Department of Education in 2017 showed that about one-tenth of programmes, nearly all of them at for-profit institutions, would have failed the test. Many of these programmes closed voluntarily. But then Mr Trump took office and reversed course. In 2019 his administration officially rescinded the “gainful employment" rule, which it argued unfairly punished for-profit colleges. Mr Trump also vetoed a bipartisan resolution that would have facilitated student-loan forgiveness for those who attended allegedly fraudulent colleges.